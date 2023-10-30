Oil prices fall over 1% on easing supply concerns
Brent crude futures drop 95 cents, or 1.1%, at $89.53 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude slips $1.12, or 1.3%, at $84.42
Crude oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday on easing concerns about the Israel-Hamas war affecting supply from the Middle East region.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message