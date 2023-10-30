comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 30 2023 15:59:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.15 -0.63%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 628.25 -1.94%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.85 -0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,484.9 1.04%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,311.35 2.04%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil prices fall over 1% on easing supply concerns
Back Back

Oil prices fall over 1% on easing supply concerns

 Livemint

Brent crude futures drop 95 cents, or 1.1%, at $89.53 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude slips $1.12, or 1.3%, at $84.42

On Friday, crude had jumped 3% after Israel stepped up ground incursions into Gaza. REUTERSPremium
On Friday, crude had jumped 3% after Israel stepped up ground incursions into Gaza. REUTERS

Crude oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday on easing concerns about the Israel-Hamas war affecting supply from the Middle East region.

Brent crude futures dropped 95 cents, or 1.1%, to $89.53 a barrel by 1217 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped $1.12, or 1.3%, at $84.42.

On Friday, crude had jumped 3% after Israel stepped up ground incursions into Gaza, stoking worries the conflict could expand in a region that accounts for a third of global oil output. 

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 06:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App