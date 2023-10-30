Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil prices fall over 1% on easing supply concerns

Oil prices fall over 1% on easing supply concerns

Livemint

  • Brent crude futures drop 95 cents, or 1.1%, at $89.53 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude slips $1.12, or 1.3%, at $84.42

On Friday, crude had jumped 3% after Israel stepped up ground incursions into Gaza. REUTERS

Crude oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday on easing concerns about the Israel-Hamas war affecting supply from the Middle East region.

Brent crude futures dropped 95 cents, or 1.1%, to $89.53 a barrel by 1217 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped $1.12, or 1.3%, at $84.42.

On Friday, crude had jumped 3% after Israel stepped up ground incursions into Gaza, stoking worries the conflict could expand in a region that accounts for a third of global oil output.

Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 06:55 PM IST
