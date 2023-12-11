Oil prices remain flat on concerns over crude oversupply
Br concernsent crude futures dipped 6 cents to $75.78 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 7 cents at $71.16
Global oil prices were almost flat on Monday on lingering worries over crude oversupply despite OPEC cuts and softer fuel demand growth in 2024.
