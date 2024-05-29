Oil prices hit 4-week high ahead of OPEC+ policy verdict, US demand hopes; Brent highest since May 1 at $85/bbl
Brent crude futures were last up 19 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $84.41 a barrel, after touching the highest since May 1 at $85.02, days ahead of the OPEC+ policy verdict.
Oil prices extended gains and hit a four-week high on Wednesday, May 29, over expectations that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will extend output cuts at its upcoming policy meeting on June 2. Crude also gained on hopes that the fuel consumption or demand will start rising as the peak summer demand season kicks off in the US.
