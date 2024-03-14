Oil prices hit 5-month high after IEA revises demand projection over tighter market; Brent at $85/bbl
Brent had settled above $84 a barrel for the first time since November on Wednesday, with both benchmarks clocking gains close to three per cent.
Oil prices climbed on Thursday, March 14 as the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its view on oil demand growth this year, predicting a tighter market in 2024. The Paris-based energy watchdog today raised its view on the oil demand growth in 2024 for a fourth time since November 2023.
