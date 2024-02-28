Oil prices pull back on delayed US Fed rate cuts, OPEC output hopes; Brent down 1% to $82/bbl
Brent crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $82.89 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures (WTI) were down 83 cents, or 1.05 per cent, at $78.04.
Oil prices pulled back on Wednesday, February 28, as the prospect of delays to US interest rate cuts and a jump in US crude stocks that beat expectations offset a boost from a potential extension to supply curbs by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The US economy grew at a robust 3.2 per cent annual pace from October through December 2023, showed US government data earlier today.
