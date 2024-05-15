Oil prices rebound from 2-month low on bullish US macro data against weak IEA forecast; Brent nears $83/bbl
Brent crude prices rebounded over US inflation data that has eased in April as against Wall Street expectations, however prices were earlier under pressure due to IEA's weak 2024 forecast.
International crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, May 15 from a two-month low level earlier in the session as the market balanced somewhat bullish US economic and storage data against a 2024 forecast for weaker global oil demand growth from the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA).
