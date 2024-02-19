Oil prices remains stable due to ongoing Middle East conflicts, brent crude at $83.38/bbl
Last week, front-month Brent and WTI futures exhibited gains of approximately 1.5% and 3% respectively, signaling a growing apprehension regarding the potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East.
The global oil benchmark Brent crude remained relatively stable, staying near the $83 per barrel mark, despite persistent worries about demand, on Monday. This stability was attributed to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, which countered some of the concerns regarding demand fluctuations.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started