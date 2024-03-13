Oil prices rise 2% after supply disruption as Ukraine attacks Russian refineries; Brent at $83/bbl
Brent crude futures for May were up $1.54, or 1.88 per cent, to $83.46 per barrel on Wednesday
International crude oil prices rose two per cent on Wednesday, March 13, after Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries threatened supply disruptions and a decline in US crude inventories supported prices. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data revealed that US crude stockpiles dropped by 1.5 million barrels to 446.99 million barrels in the week to March 8.
