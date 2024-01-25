Oil prices rise 2% driven by Red Sea tensions, US crude stock draw; Brent reaches $81/bbl
Oil prices also drew support from hopes for China's economic recovery. China's central bank announced a deep cut in bank reserves on Wednesday, in a move that will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system.
Oil prices rose on Thursday, January 25, after data showed US crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week and a fresh attack by Houthi forces on ships off Yemen's coast underscored the peril facing trade in a key global transit route. Europe policymakers only see price growth returning to the two target in 2025 and are on alert for renewed supply-chain snarls amid attacks on Red Sea shipping.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started