Oil prices rise 2% on smaller build in US crude stocks as Fed signals rate cuts in 2024; Brent nears $84/bbl
OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed earlier this week to extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter or mid-2024.
Oil prices climbed about two per cent on Wednesday, March 6, on a smaller-than-expected build in US crude inventories, a big withdrawal from distillate and gasoline stockpiles and remarks by the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that he still expects US interest rate cuts this year. Lower interest rates could increase demand for oil by boosting economic growth.
