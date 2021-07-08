Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Oil prices rise after big draw in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks

Oil prices rise after big draw in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks

Premium
Gasoline stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week to 235.5 million barrels
2 min read . 10:09 PM IST Reuters

  • U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall sharply
  • Saudis and UAE still at impasse over output issue; Russia mediating in bid to rescue OPEC deal

Oil prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. government data showed a much bigger drop than expected in crude and gasoline inventories.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. government data showed a much bigger drop than expected in crude and gasoline inventories.

Still, Brent prices remained as $5 a barrel below Monday's close, as traders worried global crude supplies might swell following the collapse of negotiations between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC.

Still, Brent prices remained as $5 a barrel below Monday's close, as traders worried global crude supplies might swell following the collapse of negotiations between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Brent crude oil futures rose 29 cents to $73.72 a barrel by 11:34 a.m. EDT (1534 GMT), and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 26 cents to $72.46 a barrel.

Early in the session, both contracts fell to their lowest in about three weeks.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.9 million barrels last week to 445.5 million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed. Analysts had expected a 4 million-barrel drop.

Gasoline stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week to 235.5 million barrels, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast a 2.2 million-barrel drop.​

"The report is bullish, there’s no doubt," said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging. "We did see a very large increase in total gasoline supplied, which would have led up to the Friday before the Fourth of July weekend."

The market remained worried about this week's breakdown in discussions between major oil producers Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Traders fear members of the OPEC group could be tempted to abandon the output limits they have followed during the pandemic to in an effort to capitalize on rebounding demand.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The careers spawned by a streaming boom

Premium

Marlboro maker sells its 18,000-acre Montana ranch

Premium

Volkswagen, BMW fined $1 billion by Europe over diesel- ...

Premium

Zomato’s $1 bn IPO has arrived. Here’s what you need to know

Saudi Arabia refused demands from the UAE to raise the amount it produced under terms of the pact OPEC agreed in 2020, when oil prices plunged during lockdowns.

The group is still holding back almost 6 million barrels per day (bpd) of output and had been expected reduce those cuts this year but days of talks failed to resolve the dispute.

Russia was trying to mediate to help to strike a deal to raise output, OPEC sources said on Wednesday.

Concerns about the pandemic also weighed on prices. Japan, the world's fourth-largest oil user, is set to declare a state of emergency for the Tokyo area and South Korea reported its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases.

The Brent six-month spread remains in backwardation with the front-month price higher than later months. "This suggests that no immediate flooding of the market is anticipated," PVM analysts said in a note.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!