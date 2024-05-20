Oil prices rise after Iran president's death, brent crude at $84.24/bbl
Brent crude had climbed 26 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $84.24 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had risen 15 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $80.21 per barrel.
Oil prices increased during early Asian trading on Monday, extending last week's gains. This rise occurred amid the search for Iran's president following a helicopter crash in the oil-producing country and the U.S. purchase of crude to replenish its national stockpile.
