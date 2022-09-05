Oil prices rise ahead of key OPEC meet: 5 things to know

“There has been a lot of chatter about OPEC’s production cut. However the oil producer group is largely expected to keep productions steady today. Crude is also supported by concerns about Russian supply as G7 countries agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil however major buyers India and China are not likely to join. Weighing on crude price are demand concerns as China’s virus related restrictions hamper economic activity. Crude may waver ahead of OPEC decision however demand concerns may keep pressure on prices," said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

