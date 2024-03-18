Oil prices rise amid attacks on Russian energy facilities, brent crude at $86/bbl
Brent crude oil futures for May delivery rose by 51 cents, reaching $85.85 a barrel at 1333 GMT. Concurrently, the April contract for U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed by 62 cents to $81.66.
Brent crude surged to briefly surpass $86 per barrel, marking its highest level since November, before retracting slightly, on Monday. The escalation of Ukraine's assaults on Russian energy infrastructure drove this volatility.
