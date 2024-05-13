Oil prices rise on strong China growth and Middle East conflict, brent crude at $84.24/bbl
Brent futures saw a rise of 37 cents, or 0.4%, reaching $84.24 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude grew by 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.64 as of 0003 GMT.
Oil prices climbed higher on Friday, extending their upward trajectory fueled by positive indicators of economic improvement in China. Additionally, the ongoing negotiations to ease tensions between Israel and Hamas, which have so far yielded no results, contributed to the bullish sentiment in the market.
