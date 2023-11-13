Oil prices rise as OPEC raises 2023 demand projection, countering investor concerns; Brent at $82/bbl
In its monthly report, OPEC said that oil market fundamentals remained strong and blamed speculators for a drop in prices. OPEC made a slight increase to its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth and stuck to its relatively high 2024 prediction.
Oil prices rose on Monday, November 13, after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Counties (OPEC) issued a report that countered market concern over waning demand in the United States and China, compounded by mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started