Oil prices rise as supply concerns deepen

However, data from the US EIA showing that US gasoline demand over the past four weeks fell to 8.5 million barrels per day, the lowest since February, may weigh on prices. It also reported a 1.1 million barrel increase in crude stocks, while distillate and gasoline stockpiles rose by 1.2 million barrels and 1.6 million barrels respectively last week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}