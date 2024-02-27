Oil prices rebound on Israel-Gaza ceasefire hopes, OPEC output cut expectations; Brent trades at $83/bbl
Analysts expect OPEC to announce the rollover of voluntary production quotas, at least until the June Ministerial Meeting, to provide additional support
Oil prices rose on Tuesday, February 27, as the market focused on uncertainty over a potential Gaza ceasefire and some expectations that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will extend voluntary supply cuts in March. Mixed signals came from the Middle East as US President Joe Biden said Israel is ready to halt its attacks on Gaza for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a ceasefire that could be signed as early as next week.
