Oil prices rise on geopolitical tensions, world's uncertain growth outlook; Brent settles at $79.46
The experts have suggested that the oil fundamentals will continue to drag on the prices as the world's growth outlook remains uncertain
The oil prices witnessed a marginal jump on Monday as the conflict in the Middle East displayed no signs of easing and the drone strikes by Iran-aligned Houthis continue on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The Russia-Ukraine war is also contributing to the volatility in the oil market as Russian energy company Novatek reported a fire at one of its fuel export terminals forcing the company to partially suspend operations. The reports suggest that the fire was due to a Ukrainian strike.
