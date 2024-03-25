Oil prices rise on heightened supply concerns, brent crude at $86.48/bbl
Both Brent and WTI benchmarks have exhibited steady growth throughout the year, with Brent soaring nearly 11% and WTI around 12.5% by the close of trading on Friday.
Oil prices surged over 1% on Monday amidst escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as heightened unrest in the Middle East. Brent crude futures saw a rise of $1.05, marking a 1.2% increase to reach $86.48 per barrel by 1423 GMT, while U.S. crude futures climbed $1.15, a 1.4% uptick, settling at $81.78.
