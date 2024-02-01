Oil prices rise on OPEC meet, US signals on interest rate cuts; Brent at $81/bbl
OPEC currently has 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of voluntary oil production cuts, announced last November.
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, February 1, boosted by the US Federal Reserve signalling a possible start to interest rate cuts in coming months. The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and unanimously voted to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the fourth straight meeting, in line with Street estimates.
