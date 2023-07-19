Oil prices rise on tighter US crude supplies, lower Russian exports; Brent trades above $80/bbl2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a July 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.29 per cent at ₹6,1239 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,188 and ₹6,351 per bbl during the session so far.
Oil prices rose again on July 19 as a result of tighter US crude supplies and lower Russian oil exports along with expectations that the US Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates soon. Meanwhile, China's top economic planner pledged earlier this week to roll out policies to "restore and expand" consumption in the world's second-largest economy, which could boost oil demand.
