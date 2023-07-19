Brent futures were up 66 cents at $80.29 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 46 cents at $76.21. Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a July 19 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.29 per cent at ₹6,1239 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,188 and ₹6,351 per bbl during the session so far, compared to their previous close of ₹6,221 per bbl.