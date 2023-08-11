Oil prices rise on upbeat demand estimates from OPEC, IEA; Brent at $86/bbl1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.9 per cent at ₹6,635 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,814 and ₹6,943 per bbl during the session so far
Oil prices gained on August 11 amid optimistic demand forecasts from the OPEC producer group and the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message