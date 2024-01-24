Oil prices rise on US crude withdrawal, China economic stimulus; Brent nears $80/bbl
Oil prices edged up on Wednesday as a bigger-than-expected US crude storage withdrawal, Chinese economic stimulus and geopolitical tensions countered concerns over tepid demand. China's central bank will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves from February 5, in a move expected to shore up a fragile economic recovery.
