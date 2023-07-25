Oil prices score 3-month highs on tighter supplies, Brent reclaims $83/bbl-mark justifying OPEC's April decision3 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:36 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a August 21 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.76 per cent at ₹6,510 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,416 and ₹6,532 per bbl during the session so far
Oil prices rose to fresh three-month highs on July 25, as signs of tighter supplies and pledges by Chinese authorities to support the world's second-biggest economy lifted market sentiment. The crude oil benchmarks have already clinched four weekly gains in a row, with supplies expected to tighten due to output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies or OPEC+.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×