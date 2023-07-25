Brent futures gained 31 cents at $83.05 a barrel, after hitting $83.30 earlier, the highest since April 19. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 35 cents at $79.09. The contract earlier rose to $79.34 a barrel, the highest since April 19. Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a August 21 expiry, were last trading higher by 0.76 per cent at ₹6,510 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,416 and ₹6,532 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,461 per barrel.

