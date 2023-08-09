Oil prices score 3-month highs on tighter supply; Brent shoots higher to $87/bbl topping April peak1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 08:36 PM IST
In the previous session, oil came under pressure from Chinese data showing crude oil imports in July fell 18.8 per cent from the previous month to their lowest daily rate since January
Oil prices shrugged off China's demand concerns and accelerated to its three-month high peak on August 9 as tighter supply owing to Saudi and Russian output cuts weighed on market sentiment. Oil rose over 2 per cent as Brent crude touched the highest price since April, offsetting concerns over slow demand from China and a report showing rising U.S. crude inventories.
