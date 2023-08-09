Oil prices shrugged off China's demand concerns and accelerated to its three-month high peak on August 9 as tighter supply owing to Saudi and Russian output cuts weighed on market sentiment. Oil rose over 2 per cent as Brent crude touched the highest price since April, offsetting concerns over slow demand from China and a report showing rising U.S. crude inventories.

In the previous session, oil came under pressure from Chinese data showing crude oil imports in July fell 18.8 per cent from the previous month to their lowest daily rate since January, although they were up 17 per cent from a year earlier, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Brent crude was up $1.00, or 1.2 per cent, at $87.17, having touched $87.24, the highest price since April 13. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 80 cents, or 1 per cent, to $83.72. The US benchmark touched $84.11, the highest price since November 2022.

Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading higher by 1.74 per cent at ₹6,959 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,845 and ₹7,009 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of ₹6,840 per barrel.

