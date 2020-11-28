Oil prices seen remaining subdued into 2021

Oil prices seen remaining subdued into 20213 min read . 02:19 PM IST
- Next week’s meeting of OPEC and its partners may drive the market in the short-term
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Oil prices are expected to remain subdued into the new year, with murky prospects for the global economy and supply of crude weighing on the outlook.
Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for oil, will likely be about $43.25 a barrel in the first quarter, according to a survey of 10 investment banks, suggesting the market will remain within a narrow band. WTI futures slid 0.4% to $45.53 a barrel Friday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.