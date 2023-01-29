Oil prices settle lower on stronger supply outlook2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Oil prices settled lower on Friday on the back of indications of strong Russian oil supply and hopes of rapid recovery in Chinese demand
Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand.
