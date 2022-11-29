Oil prices slide on concerns over China's demand1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 07:25 AM IST
Oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs
