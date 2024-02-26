Oil prices slip amid interest rate outlook and Middle East tension; Brent crude at $81.42/bbl
Brent crude futures saw a decrease of 20 cents, marking a 0.3% drop to $81.42 per barrel by 1415 GMT. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) declined by 13 cents, representing a 0.2% decrease, settling at $76.36.
Oil prices experienced a slight decline amid speculation that unexpectedly robust inflation figures might postpone reductions in high interest rates, which have been restraining global fuel demand growth.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started