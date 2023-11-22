Oil prices slump 4% after OPEC+ postpones output policy meeting to November 30; Brent drops to $79/bbl
OPEC+ will now hold its ministerial meeting on November 30, instead of November 26 as previously scheduled.
Oil prices plunged 4 per cent on Wednesday, November 22, after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies (OPEC+) unexpectedly delayed the policy meeting on output planned for Sunday, raising questions about the future course of crude production cuts.
