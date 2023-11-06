Oil prices soar 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts
Brent crude futures up $1.25, or 1.47%, to $86.14 a barrel by 1145 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude up $1.29, or 1.6%, at $81.80
Oil prices soared on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would continue their extra voluntary supply cuts until the end of the year.
