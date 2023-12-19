Oil prices soar on new US task force to protect Red Sea vessels; Brent Crude at $78.66/bbl
Brent crude saw an increase of 71 cents, or 0.9%, reaching $78.66 per barrel by 1512 GMT. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for January, set to expire on Tuesday, rose by 88 cents to $73.35.
Oil prices witnessed a substantial rise on Tuesday, December 19, building upon the momentum from the preceding session. The uptick followed attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea, causing disruptions in maritime trade and prompting companies to redirect their vessels.
