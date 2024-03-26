Oil prices steadies on Tuesday, March 26 as investors took a more mixed view toward the loss of Russian oil refinery capacity after the recent Ukrainian drone attacks while a slightly weaker US dollar offered some support to prices.

More to come

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!