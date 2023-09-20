Oil prices stable ahead of US Fed verdict, tight supply to impact soon; Brent hovers above $94/bbl1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Brent futures for November delivery fell 11 cents, 0.1 per cent, to $94.23 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October remained unchanged at $91.20.
Oil prices were stable on Wednesday, September 20, ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, with investors uncertain when rates will peak and how that will affect energy demand. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) report showed that a weekly draw in crude stockpiles was in line with analysts estimates.
