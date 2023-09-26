Oil prices stable as economic growth concerns offsets tight supply; Brent over $93/bbl2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:30 PM IST
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for a October 19 expiry, were last trading 0.52 per cent higher at ₹7,508 per bbl, having swung between ₹7,352 and ₹7,520 per bbl during the session so far
Oil prices held steady after a decline in initial hours on Tuesday, September 26, as investors weighed demand concerns stemming from an uncertain economic outlook against expectations of tighter supply for the rest of this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started