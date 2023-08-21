Oil prices stable as investors weigh supply-tightness after China crisis impact, Brent near $85/bbl2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 0.1 per cent at ₹6,765 per bbl, having swung between ₹6,745 and ₹6,853 per bbl during the session so far.
Oil prices stabilized on Monday, August 21 after briefly turning negative following gains of more than $1 earlier in the session, as markets weighed supply tightness against expectations of slow demand growth, particularly from China.
