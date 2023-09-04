Oil prices steady after recent highs1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Russia has announced that it will extend export curbs, while Saudi Arabia is widely expected to follow suit by pushing its voluntary curbs into October
New Delhi: Global crude oil prices were steady on Monday after hitting the highest level since November on expectations that supply cuts by OPEC will tighten supplies.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message