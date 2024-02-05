Oil prices steady after sharp decline last week, Brent crude at $77.43 bbl
Brent crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $77.43 a barrel by 1420 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were flat at $72.28 a barrel.
Oil prices remained steady on Monday, February 5, as a strong U.S. job report which curbed sharp falls last week dampened hopes of swift rate cuts, but a U.S. pledge to continue air strikes in the Middle East kept geopolitical tensions high.
