Oil prices steady as China's faltering economy weighs on tighter market supply; Brent drops to $84/bbl1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Both oil benchmarks - Brent and US WTI, fell more than one per cent in the previous session to their lowest since August 8.
Oil prices were little changed on August 16 as concerns over China's economic recovery weighed over expectations of tighter supply in the United States. China's sluggish economy is in focus, after retail sales, industrial output and investment figures failed to match expectations, raising concerns over a longer-lasting slowdown.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started