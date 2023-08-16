Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Oil prices steady as China's faltering economy weighs on tighter market supply; Brent drops to $84/bbl

Oil prices steady as China's faltering economy weighs on tighter market supply; Brent drops to $84/bbl

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:44 PM IST Edited By Nikita Prasad

  • Both oil benchmarks - Brent and US WTI, fell more than one per cent in the previous session to their lowest since August 8.

Both oil benchmarks fell more than 1 per cent in the previous session to their lowest since August 8

Oil prices were little changed on August 16 as concerns over China's economic recovery weighed over expectations of tighter supply in the United States. China's sluggish economy is in focus, after retail sales, industrial output and investment figures failed to match expectations, raising concerns over a longer-lasting slowdown.

Brent crude futures edged up 10 cents to $84.99 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) crept 2 cents higher to $81.01 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell more than one per cent in the previous session to their lowest since August 8. Back home, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures due for an August 21 expiry, were last trading lower by 2.08 per cent at 6,725 per bbl, having swung between 6,696 and 6,772 per bbl during the session so far, against a previous close of 6,868 per barrel.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:44 PM IST
