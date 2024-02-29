Oil prices steady as US inflation data underpins June rate cut expectations; Brent at $83/bbl
Brent has hovered comfortably above the $80 mark for three weeks, with the Middle East conflict having only a modest impact on crude flows.
Oil prices were little changed on Thursday, February 29, as January US inflation data reinforced expectations for a rate cut in June. US prices picked up in January, but the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, keeping an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve on the table.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started