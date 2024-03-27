Oil prices steady on US crude inventories rise lesser than expected ahead of OPEC meeting; Brent at $86/bbl
Crude prices have retreated since hitting last week their highest levels since October and remain about three per cent above the average closing price in the first week of March.
Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday, March 27, after US crude stockpile rose lesser than expected. Prices were dragged by indications that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is unlikely to change its output policy at its technical meeting next week. Crude prices have pared gains since hitting last week to their highest levels since October, remaining about three per cent above the average closing price in the first week of March.
