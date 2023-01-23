Oil prices subdued; outlook positive on Chinese demand hopes1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Energy markets could be tighter in 2023, especially if the Chinese economy recovers and the Russian oil industry struggles under sanctions
New Delhi: Global crude oil prices were subdued on Monday in thin trade amid Lunar New Year holiday in eastern Asian countries of China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, among others.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×