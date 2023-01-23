Oil prices subdued; outlook positive on Chinese demand hopes

Ravindra V. Rao, head of commodity research at Kotak Securities Ltd., said, “Both OPEC and IEA mentioned Chinese demand recovery as the driving force behind oil consumption in 2023. International Energy Agency (IEA) lifted its forecast for oil-demand growth for 2023 by nearly 200,000 bpd to 1.9 million bpd to average a record 101.7 million bpd, with nearly half the rise from China, while OPEC forecasts Chinese demand to grow by 510,000 bpd in 2023 as China lifted Covid restrictions."

