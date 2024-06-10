Oil prices surge 2% to reach one-week high amid optimism for increased summer fuel demand; brent crude at $80.98/bbl
Brent futures climbed $1.36, marking a 1.7% increase to reach $80.98 per barrel by 11:24 a.m. EDT (1524 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude surged $1.46, reflecting a 1.9% rise to hit $76.99.
Oil prices surged approximately 2% to reach a one-week peak on Monday, driven by optimism surrounding increased fuel demand anticipated during the summer months, despite the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain higher interest rates for an extended period.
