New Delhi: Global crude oil prices soared over 5% on Monday as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, in a surprise move, announced a steep 1.6 million barrels per day cut in production.

Around 0315 pm, Brent June contract on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $84.00 per barrel, up 5.14% from its previous close. Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures jumped 5.55% to $79.87 per barrel.

The cut will be effective May, Saudi Arabia announced, saying it was a “precautionary measure" targeted towards stabilizing the oil market.

Traders had expected Opec+ to hold output steady.

The announcement comes after Russia's decision to cut its production by 500,000 barrels per day till December 2023. Saudi Arabia’s would cut output by 500,000 barrels per day and UAE would trim production by 144,000 barrels.

“Crude oil is set to rise, thanks to the latest announcement by OPEC+ that it will cut production by around 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) from May till the end of the year. The announcement by OPEC+ is a surprising move, as the market had expected the cartel to maintain output levels. The fresh slash now brings the total production cut by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

This latest cut in production could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, he said. “We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session," Kalantri said.

“The production cuts is around 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday and the pledges bring the total volume of cuts by OPEC+ to 3.66 million bpd," said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

According to Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst, Commodities, HDFC Securities, the cut would mean that the market may potentially see around 1% of global oil supply or more being curtailed from May.

“We expect crude oil prices can rally further after change in supply equilibrium with NYMEX WTI crude oil likely to retest $82.0 per barrel if price cross this level, then it will rally towards $87 per barrel. NYMEX WTI Crude oil prices face resistances at $82.0/$87.0per barrel and find supports at $75.0 per barrel," he said.

Experts suggested that the latest round of output cut may push crude oil to $100 per barrel mark again, with the reopening of China’s economy and continued geopolitical tensions acting as supporting factors.

Oil prices had slumped in March, with Brent falling below the $75 per barrel mark, due to concerns of a banking crisis in the US and its likely impact on the global economy.

The output cut and the resultant rise in prices would impact India as the country imports 85% of its energy requirements. India has been struggling with stubbornly high inflation. In February, India’s retail inflation eased to 6.44% from 6.52% in January, but remained above the upper band of Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level.

Persistent rise in crude oil prices may impact India’s inflation rate going ahead.

