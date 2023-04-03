Oil prices surge 5% on surprise output cut by Opec, allies2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 04:45 PM IST
- Experts suggested that the latest round of output cut may push crude oil to $100 per barrel mark again, with the reopening of China’s economy and continued geopolitical tensions acting as supporting factors.
New Delhi: Global crude oil prices soared over 5% on Monday as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, in a surprise move, announced a steep 1.6 million barrels per day cut in production.
